Everything We Know About Saints Right Now

It's been a long season, but the New Orleans Saints have just four games left before what will likely be a very long offseason.

For New Orleans, it has been almost a tale of two seasons. The first half didn't go well. Spencer Rattler showed promise and improvement, but New Orleans struggled to get into the win column. Rattler started eight games and while he was more efficient and tallied more yards per game than last year, New Orleans went 1-7 with him as the starter and turned the reins over to Tyler Shough.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The rookie has made five starts. New Orleans is 2-3 over that stretch and has helped to give the passing offense a boost. Rattler averaged 198.3 passing yards per game whereas Shough is averaging 216.8 in his five starts.

The Saints have a few weeks left

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs for a gain during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With all of that being said, let's take a look at where the Saints are now and what's to come.

NFC South Standings: Last place in the NFC South a 3-10. The Atlanta Falcons are one game ahead at 4-9.



NFC Playoff Standing: Eliminated.



MVP: Cameron Jordan. The 15-year veteran arguably isn't being spoken about enough. Jordan is 36 years old, but has turned back the clock. He has 6 1/2 sacks in 13 games, broke the team record for most games played with the franchise, and has been a massive piece in one of the hottest defenses in the league. He's still got it.



Biggest Surprise: Alvin Kamara. Kamara is currently injured, but before that was unfortunately struggling to put up numbers that fans have become used to. In 11 games, Kamara has just 471 rushing yards and 186 receiving yards.



2026 NFL Draft Positioning: If the season were to end today, the Saints would have the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.



Pending Free Agents (Per Spotrac): Taysom Hill, Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan, Foster Moreau, Julian Blackmon, Dillon Radunz, Alontae Taylor, Luke Fortner, Jonathan Bullard, Will Clapp, Uga Amadi, Michael Davis, Chris Rumph II, John Ridgeway, Rezjohn Wright, Isaiah Stalbid, Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Kai Kroeger.

More NFL: Saints Star Thinks Tyler Shough Has 'It' Factor