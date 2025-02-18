Lions Named 'Best Team Fit' For Saints $13 Million Star
The New Orleans Saints made a big move for the defense last offseason but it unfortunately may not last for a long stint.
New Orleans inked former Pro Bowler and 2020 National Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young to a one-year deal worth $13 million. He was healthy and logged 5.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hits.
He was a solid addition to the Saints' defense, but he's going to be a free agent this offseason. New Orleans has some cap issues and it may be tough to bring him back to town. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be over $70 million across four years. It would be nice to bring him back, but he may just be too expensive.
If he doesn't return to New Orleans, where will he go? ESPN's Matt Bowen made a list of the top 50 free agents heading to the open market with a "best team fit" for each. For Young, Bowen listed the Detroit Lions as ahe best option for him.
"Best team fit: Detroit Lions," Bowen said. "Here's a fun one. Detroit coach Dan Campbell could add Young to pair with Aidan Hutchinson off the edge. Young notched 5.5 sacks with the Saints in 2024, and his 46 pressures tied for 11th most in the league. He'd be a low-risk signing with upside."
Bowen had Young as the No. 39 free agent heading to the open market. Detroit looked like the best team in the NFC in 2024, but injuries significantly impacted its defense. Adding someone like Young certainly could help.
More NFL: Saints $150 Million Star Identified As Potential Surprise Cut Candidate