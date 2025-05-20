Projecting 3 Big-Name Saints Free Agent Fits
The New Orleans Saints can still afford to make at least one more move in free agency if they saw fit.
New Orleans is in a better cap position than expected and currently have just over $22 million in cap space without taking into account Derek Carr's retirement and the impact on the salary cap. The Saints haven't rebuilt this offseason and appear apoised to try to make a run at a playoff spot in 2025.
So, if the Saints want to add any more pieces, who should they go after?
Here are three free agents New Orleans should look into signing:
Keenan Allen - Most Recent Team: Chicago Bears
The wide receiver position has been talked about a lot this offseason. New Orleans has added both Brandin Cooks and Donovan Peoples-Jones, but Allen would be a better option than both of them. He also spent time with Kellen Moore as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Rasul Douglas - Most Recent Team: Buffalo Bills
There also has been buzz about adding a corernback and the team recently met with Asante Samue Jr. Douglas would be another solid option with even more experience. He won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in his career and started 15 games for the Bills last year.
Carson Wentz - Most Recent Team: Kansas City Chiefs
The Saints' quarterback room is very young. That's not a bad thing, but it wouldn't hurt to add another veteran into the mix just in case. Wentz is someone who has had success as a starter and a backup.
