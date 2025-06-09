Saints 27-Year-Old Getting Significant Buzz
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of talent on their hands even though the team is viewed as underdogs heading into 2025.
New Orleans dealt with a wide range of injuries last year which has played a big role in how the team is currently viewed. The Saints had a bad record last year, but are currently healthier and should be in line for a better year. One guy who got hurt last year is center Erik McCoy.
New Orleans' offensive line was in tatters last year which then impacted every other aspect of the offense. Losing McCoy hurt. He only played seven games, although he earned a Pro Bowl nod.
The Saints' offensive line should be better in 2025 and McCoy will play a big role in this. Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron even ranked him as the No. 4 center in football.
"No. 4. Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints," Cameron said. "An early-season groin injury that required surgery restricted McCoy’s ability to see the field much in 2024, but what we did see of him proved his career trajectory is still aimed upward. Although he logged just 293 snaps, McCoy was on his way to a career year, with his 94.4 PFF overall grade leading the position and his 0.24 PFF WAR ranking fifth among centers, even despite his significant missed time."
Having McCoy back into the mix plus adding 2025 first-round pick Kelvin Banks Jr. should take the line to another level. McCoy doesn't get a lot of buzz, but the fact that he's ranked this high by PFF should excite fans.
