Packers Superstar Can Unlock Saints Defense
The New Orleans Saints have plenty of cap space at their disposal and a perfect fit just became available on the open market.
It was reported on Monday that the Green Bay Packers will be releasing two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Packers are releasing star CB Jaire Alexander today, sources say," Rapoport said. "The Packers and Jaire Alexander agreed to explore a potential trade this spring, while a restructured contract was also discussed. In the end, Green Bay and Alexander move on with a clean break."
Cornerback arguably is the Saints' biggest weakness right now. 2024 second-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry is a guy who is going to play a big role in 2025. He is entering his second NFL season and has star potential. But, the team has suffered some blows over the last year. New Orleans no longer has Marshon Lattimore or Paulson Adebo in town.
Outside of McKinstry, New Orleans has Alontae Taylor, Ugo Amadi, Quincy Riley, and Isaac Yiadom among others.
Alexander's career to this point has been a roller coaster. When healthy, he has been one of the most dominant corners in the game. But, he hasn't played in more than seven games in a season in three of the last four years.
He's someone who is worth a flier because he's just 28 years old with All-Pro upside if he can stay healthy. That's a big if, but the Saints have shown they aren't afraid to add this offseason. New Orleans clearly is interested in continuing to look at the open market, as shown by the fact that it is meeting with receiver Gabe Davis. Why not also bring Alexander in for a chat?
