Saints Add Promising LB After Steelers, Panthers Stops
The New Orleans Saints made another move for the practice squad on Monday.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that New Orleans is signing linebacker Eku Leota to the practice squad after having a workout with the team.
"Saints are signing LB Eku Leota to their practice squad after a workout today," Garafolo said. "The former (Carolina Panthers) undrafted free agent was waived by the (Pittsburgh Steelers) last week."
Leota is entering his third season in the National Football League. He played in eight games with the Carolina Panthers in 2023 as a rookie and followed up by playing three games total last year with the Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Saints continue practice squad shakeup
This wasn't the Saints' only move of the day on Monday. New Orleans hasn't officially announced the Leota deal as of writing, but did officially announce the release of former All-Pro J.T. Gray and signing of Coziah Izzard to the practice squad.
"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has terminated the contract of defensive back J.T. Gray and signed defensive tackle Coziah Izzard to the practice squad," the Saints announced.
"Gray, 6 feet, 202 pounds, was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2018. The Clarksdale, Miss., native is a three-time All-Pro selection, having earned first-team honors in 2021 and 2024 and second-team in 2019. A four-year special teams captain, Gray appeared in all 17 games last season and led the NFL with 26 special teams tackles, a career-high. Gray's 16 solo coverage stops also led the league. In his career, Gray has appeared in 98 career regular season games, posting 93 special teams stops, two blocked punts, and a fumble recovery. On defense, Gray has recorded 14 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass breakup and forced one fumble."
We're at a point in the year when rosters are in flux. This surely won't be the last move made by the Saints before Week 1 action against the Arizona Cardinals.
