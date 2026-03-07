Saints Drawing Shocking Buzz for Former First Round QB

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of moves they need to make this offseason, but they don't have a lot of money to make them. As a result, the Saints will likely dive into the bargain bins in free agency to find the most affordable, yet impactful, options on the market.

They could use help across the board on offense. They need to add to the interior of their offensive line as well as at skill positions. They could also look to add a backup quarterback to their roster, especially if Spencer Rattler is traded. There's been growing buzz that the Saints could trade Rattler to a team like the New York Jets or Indianapolis Colts. Having a solid backup quarterback behind the young rookie, Tyler Shough, is going to be crucial in case he struggles or is injured.

John Sigler of Saints Wire recently suggested the Saints could look to bolster the quarterback room behind Shough by signing Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett was originally a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers but has spent time with multiple teams over the last few years.

Kenny Pickett could be a solid backup quarterback for the Saints

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"You have to think the Saints are going to add a third arm for training camp (and a fourth, eventually). Pickett, who will be 28 when the season starts, as played for Kellen Moore before and would slot right in at the bottom of the depth chart," Sigler wrote. "He's started enough games in the past to where if something shakes with Spencer Rattler he could step up as the QB2 and give you a chance to win a game here or there."

Pickett's days as a starter in the NFL are likely over, but he could work as the backup in New Orleans. It would make sense for a few reasons.

First of all, Pickett would be affordable for the Saints. It wouldn't make any sense to break the bank on a backup quarterback. Pickett's also flashed quite a bit of potential in the NFL, though he falls short more often than not.

As for Pickett, it would make sense to head to New Orleans. Learning under Kellen Moore would be huge for his development. Plus, considering the Saints are employing a young quarterback, there's a chance he struggles and gets benched. This could send Pickett back to the field as the starter if Shough struggles.