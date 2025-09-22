Saints Bring Back 6-Year NFL Veteran To Practice Squad
The New Orleans Saints continue to shake up their practice squad with familiar faces.
Throughout the season, you've probably seen a lot of Hunter Dekkers. He's a quarterback who has been signed and cut by the Saints seemingly a million times. This isn't in reference to him, though, but just shows how the Saints have been utilizing the practice sqaud this season.
Familiar faces have come and gone and on Monday that Saints made another move, this time reuniting with veteran wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.
"Cedrick Wilson is on the practice squad and Kevin Austin got waived," Underhill said.
Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune and The Advocate also reported the news.
"Saints waived wide receiver Kevin Austin from the 53 and signed Cedrick Wilson to the practice squad," Paras said.
Wilson is a six-year National Football League veteran. He hasn't appeared in a game for the Saints yet this season, but played in 15 games with the Saints last year, including four starts. Last year, he had 20 catches for 211 yards and one touchdown. Overall, he has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and the Saints throughout his career to this point. His best season came in 2021 when he had 602 yards with the Cowboys.
The Saints signed receiver Kevin Austin Jr. to the active roster right before Week 3. Now, he's available after being waived by the Saints. He had one target, but no catches for the Saints Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Wilson is a player who has helped the Saints' offense before. It's not shocking to see him back. Throughout the NFL season, you will always see moves like this happen on the practice squad. Wilson now is with the Saints, but don't be shocked if he gets cut again at some point. The practice squad is a rotating door and this is just another example. Throughout this week alone we will probably see more moves as well.
