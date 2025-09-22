One Nugget Of Good News From Saints-Seahawks Disaster
The New Orleans Saints had a bad day on Sunday. New Orleans dropped to 0-3 on the season so with an embarassing 44-13 loss against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans didn't come ready to roll on Sunday. The Seahawks got a passing touchdown from Sam Darnold, a Tory Horton 95-yard Punt Return, and a Kenneth Walker III rushing touchdown all in the first quarter. It was 21-0 before the Saints got onto the board with a field goal. Obviously, that's not what you want.
There aren't many positive takeaways from the game at all. But, one player who made a bit of team history was receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed. He had a 40-yard punt return in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks that put him past Reggie Bush for fifth all-time in Saints history with 756 punt return yards, per the team.
"With his 40-yard punt return in the fourth quarter today, Rashid Shaheed now has 756 career punt return yards, surpassing Reggie Bush to move into 5th all-time in Saints history," the team announced.
The New Orleans Saints have a playmaker on their hands
At the end of the day, a punt return in the fourth quarter of a game facing a 44-13 deficit wouldn't be very positive. For the Saints, it's a bright spot because it just goes to show how dynamic Shaheed is when the ball is in his hands. Whether that is as a receiver for the team or in the return game, Shaheed is a positive player for this franchise. This season, he has 14 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. On top of this, he has five punt returns for 81 yards.
If the Saints can figure out the other aspects troubling the team right now, having a threat like Shaheed certainly will help. He's just 27 years old and is in his fourth NFL season. The fact that he's already No. 5 all-time for the team in punt return yards is somewhat surprising, but shows the type of player the team has one their hands.
