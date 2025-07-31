Saints Fan-Favorite Retiring, Ending 10-Year NFL Career
Another former member of the New Orleans Saints has decided to hang up his cleats and call it a career.
Former Saints running back Latavius Murray has decided to retire after 10 seasons in the National Football League that saw him have stops with the then-Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and Buffalo Bills. New Orleans is the only team throughout his career that he had multiple stops with and got into game action on the active roster.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz took to social media on Thursday to break the news.
"Veteran RB Latavius Murray is retiring from the NFL," Schultz said. "Former 6th-round pick finished his career with over 8,000 yards and 61 TDs -- and was highly respected by coaches and players, as you can tell in this video."
Murray took to Instagram to announce the news:
"They never saw a pro in me but 11 years later, I showed what a pro really looks like!"
Murray had two different stops with New Orleans. He was with the team during the 2019 and 2020 campaigns racking up at least 630 rushing yards and four touchdowns in each season. He spent the 2021 season with the Ravens but came back to New Orleans for a game in 2022.
Now, he retires finishing his career with 6,552 rushing yards, 59 rushing touchdowns, 239 receptions, 1,620 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. He was a fan-favorite and now will head off into his next era.