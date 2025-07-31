Saints Avoided Disaster, Got Playmaker Back
The New Orleans Saints had some nerves on Wednesday.
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson was forced to leave practice due to a groin injury and NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared that he was expected to miss a few days at most.
"Sources: Saints TE Juwan Johnson left practice today with a groin injury, but my understanding is it’s not considered serious. He’s expected to miss a few days at most," Schultz said. "Johnson signed a 3-year, $30.75M deal this offseason and is poised to be a big part of Kellen Moore’s offense."
While this is the case, he returned to action on Thursday. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill shared that he was in full pads Thursday morning.
"Juwan Johnson is in full pads. Looks like no time missed," Underhill said.
ESPN's Katherine Terrell shared that Johnson took part in individual work, but wasn't in team drills.
"Juwan Johnson was at practice today and did some individual work, wasn’t a participant in team drills. But a good sign he was in attendance," Terrell said.
New Orleans' tight end depth is thin, to say the least. The Saints already have Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau on the PUP list. Losing Johnson for any time would be unfotunate. Plus, the Saints missed out on tight end Noah Fant who recently visited in free agency. Fant opted to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Johnson was able to get back on the field, but the tight end room is still a question for New Orleans. Two options still available in free agency are Gerald Everett and C.J. Uzomah. As training camp progresses, more surely will become available as rosters get cut down.
