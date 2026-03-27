Saints Could Cut Ties With 'Most Overpaid Player' Before Training Camp

The New Orleans Saints dove into free agency this offseason to bolster their roster in a big way.

The biggest addition they made was at running back, where they added young star Travis Etienne to be the new starting running back after veteran Alvin Kamara began showing signs of slowing down over the last two years. Etienne is young and entering his prime, while Kamara is slowly approaching the end of his NFL career.

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently suggested Kamara's contract was the worst deal on the Saints' books, calling the veteran running back the "most overpaid player" on the Saints this season.

Saints under fire for Alvin Kamara's contract

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) with the ball as Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) and cornerback Mike Jackson (2) and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) defend in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"We'll see if the five-time Pro Bowler sticks around following the addition of Travis Etienne Jr., because even after a recent restructure Kamara is a relative albatross with a $10.5 million cap hit for 2026," Gagnon wrote. "That ranks sixth at the running back position for a player who peaked several years ago and saw his numbers drop sharply as a 30-year-old in 2025."

Kamara's cap hit is still over $10 million, which is a shockingly high number for a veteran running back who isn't even going to be the top dog in the running back room anymore after the recent addition of Etienne.

Still, Kamara's deal has remained on the Saints payroll, adding to a poor cap situation that's slowly gotten better over the years, but still has some flaws. Because of how big the cap hit is, and with the addition of Etienne, the Saints could look to cut ties with the veteran running back.

Saints should look to cut ties with Alvin Kamara

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Saints should be looking to trade Kamara and offload all of his money if they can. Teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, and Minnesota Vikings could all work as landing spots for the veteran.

He might not be able to carry the weight of an offense by himself anymore, but he's certainly still very talented. There's some potential for him to join a team like the Kansas City Chiefs and work in a running back by committee alongside Kenneth Walker to spark the offense.

If this doesn't make sense, the Saints could still cut him to save a little bit of money this offseason. Either way, it would bolster their cap space a bit.