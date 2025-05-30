Saints’ Kellen Moore Early Reviews Overwhelmingly One-Sided
The New Orleans Saints have a new head coach in town and everything has been pretty positie so far.
Kellen Moore came to town this offseason this offseason after serving as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2024. The Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans and quickly signed on with the Saints afterward to be the team's next head coach.
The Saints had a rough 2024 season and now it's Moore's job to come in and help fix things. So far, things have been positive. New Saints safety Justin Reid has two Super Bowl wins under his belt himself and joined the franchise this offseason as well. He was asked about Moore and had nothing but positive things to say, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.
"First and foremost, it’s culture over everything,” Reid said. “The culture that’s built here and Coach Kellen, they just won the Super Bowl last year with Philly. He brought his strength staff over and a lot of those guys are familiar with winning. We have a lot of guys here who are familiar with winning. But the great thing, because I’ve been on mediocre teams, I’ve been on bad teams, I’ve been on great teams. And the culture in this locker room is right right now. We’ve got guys that believe in the system, that buy in. We don’t have bad character guys. And that’s the first step that you need in order to build a real team to go out and win...
"You can feel it immediately," Reid said. "Day one of OTAs, they ran it like a college program with the amount of conditioning and attention to detail. But I kind of like things that way. It feels more true to the sport."
There's a lot of work to do, but it sounds like things have been positive so far, at least.
