Saints' Kellen Moore Opens Up After Derek Carr Decision
There was a lot of chatter about Derek Carr's status with the New Orleans Saints but it sounds like head coach Kellen Moore was comfortable with him all along.
With Carr having a large cap number, that led to a lot of talk about his future. It wasn't until the National Football League scouting combine that Saints general manager Mickey Loomis made it clear to the media that Carr was going to be with the team for the 2025 season.
Carr has been really good when he's been healthy and the two sides restructured his deal and are running it back for the 2025 season. Head coach Kellen Moore addressed the news and said he was "really comfortable" with Carr as the team's quarterback, as transcribed by Mattew Paras of The Times-Picayune and The Advocate.
"Certainly you take this job with the intentions of some of the top players being here and we felt really comfortable with him," Moore said as transcribed by Paras. "Obviously any time you go through these things, it's great to connect first as people and build those relationships and go from there. And so I'm really, really excited to work with him."
Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football also shared that Moore took the Saints job with the understanding that Carr would be with the team in 2025.
"Kellen Moore said he took this job with the idea that Derek Carr would be his QB." Underhill wrote.
There was certainly a lot of chatter, but it sounds like the team was comfortable with Carr from the beginning.
