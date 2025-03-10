Saints Projected To Lose $12 Million Playmaker To Sean Payton-led Broncos
The New Orleans Saints have been pretty active over the last few days and free agency hasn't even kicked off, yet.
New Orleans re-signed Dante Pettis, acquired Davon Godchaux, and restructured some deals to get the team in cap compliance ahead of the new NFL league year. Free agents will be able to start talking to teams about new deals on Monday at noon.
The Saints have a few big pieces heading to free agency, including tight end Juwan Johnson. Will the Saints find a way to bring him back? That's certainly a possibility. But, he should have some interest in the open market. CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan made a list of one free agent possibility for each AFC team and linked Johnson to the Denver Broncos.
"The Broncos got next to no production from the tight end position last season with Adam Trautman leading the group with 188 yards receiving," Sullivan said. "On top of potentially adding another receiver, Denver needs much more at tight end in 2025, and Juwan Johnson is a fascinating piece for them to consider.
"There's already familiarity built in with the Broncos as Johnson comes from the Saints and was drafted by Sean Payton in 2020. Despite having inconsistent quarterback play, Johnson has flashed potential as a legit threat in the passing game from the tight end spot and has big play potential down the field."
This isn't the first time the Broncos have been mentioned as a fit for Johnson thanks in large part to the Sean Payton connection. He had a two-year, $12 million deal with New Orleans and now will look for his next deal. We could find out more about him as soon as Monday.
