Saints Might Sign Chargers' Former No. 3 Overall Pick, 5-Time Pro Bowler
With Chase Young likely on his way out of town, the New Orleans Saints must beef up their defensive line in free agency.
A surprising defensive end target has emerged for New Orleans in the form of a former No. 3 overall pick.
On Thursday, CBS Sports’ John Breech suggested that the Saints should go after recently-released Los Angeles Chargers end Joey Bosa, whom the Chargers drafted in 2016 back when the franchise was still based in San Diego. Bosa made five Pro Bowls as a member of the Chargers, but his time with the team has ended.
“For the first time in his career, Joey Bosa is going to be a free agent,” Breech wrote. “The 29-year-old was released on Wednesday night in a cost-cutting move that will free up $25.3 million in salary cap space for the Los Angeles Chargers.”
“The Saints just hired a new defensive coordinator in Brandon Staley, who just happens to have been Bosa's head coach with the Chargers for three seasons.”
“Not only is there some familiarity there, but the Saints will likely be in the market for some pass-rushing help with Chase Young and Payton Turner both set to hit free agency.”
Bosa is a surefire talent who would immediately bolster New Orleans’ defense, but will the Saints be able to afford him? The 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year still has multiple years of winning football in him and will be coveted by several other teams, all having more cap space to play with than New Orleans.
The Saints could lean into the Staley connection and pursue Bosa nonetheless.
