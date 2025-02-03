Saints Projected To Land 1,233-Yard Game-Breaker With No. 9 Pick
The New Orleans Saints certainly will have a chance to add some high-end talent this offseason.
New Orleans has some cap issues it is going to have to deal with this offseason. It may be tough to make a big addition in free agency, but at least the team will be able to add some talent in the NFL Draft. The Saints have the No. 9 pick in the draft.
At this time of the year, mock drafts start to be floated left and right. The Saints have some tough decisions to make, but the draft at least should be a positive for the team. Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron released a mock draft on Monday and projected the Saints to select Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren.
"With Taysom Hill suffering a serious knee injury at age 34 and Juwan Johnson set to enter free agency, the Saints could use a physical, game-changing receiving threat like Tyler Warren at tight end," Cameron said. " The Penn State standout delivered in a big way in his senior season, hauling in 34 receptions of 15 or more yards and averaging 2.71 yards per route run.
"His dominance in the passing game earned him a 93.3 PFF receiving grade, the highest among Power Five tight ends in 2024. Warren would be a natural fit in a Saints offense that utilized 12-personnel at a top-eight rate last season."
Adding a player like Warren would be a phenomenal move. He wasn't just one of the best tight ends in college football, but one of the best pass-catchers overall. Warren appeared in 16 games with Penn State and had 104 receptions, 1,233 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns.
The Saints have a lot of question marks right now. Adding Warren at least would give the Saints a solution at tight end for at least the next four years.
More NFL: Could Saints Consider Trade Involving $13 Million 3-Time All-Pro?