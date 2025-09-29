Saints QB Tyler Shough Sends Message To New Orleans Fans
With the 2025 National Football League regular season roughly 25 percent of the way done, the New Orleans Saints find themselves in last place in the NFC South.
New Orleans is 0-4 after losing on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Things aren't where anyone on the team would want them to be. One of the biggest talking points for the Saints heading into the season was the quarterback competition between Spencer Rattler and 2025 second-round pick Tyler Shough. Rattler won the job and has done a solid job so far this season for the Saints despite the 0-4 record. Rattler hasn't been the reason why the Saints are in the position that they are in right now.
He's done well and Shough has been backing him up behind the scenes. Since the season began, there hasn't been a lot said about the rookie, but PEOPLE released an interview with Shough this past weekend and there were some interesting nuggets in it, including his mindset and also a message for Saints fans.
Tyler Shough has said all of the right things
"For me, I want to just keep the same mindset of, ‘I got to go earn my role.’ Nothing's given right now. Nothing's really expected," Shough said, "I got to continue to grow in the playbook and master that. Do everything that I can in order to put myself in that best position...
"The biggest thing I want to show is just how hard I play every single snap, that I'm going to be prepared and I'm going to go out there," Shough said in the interview about his message for Saints fans. "I want them to know that I'm here to stay for everybody, for the city and they're going to get everything out of me."
The Saints' quarterback room has gotten a lot of flak. But, Rattler has done a good job as the starter and Shough has said everything right before and after he found out he wasn't the starter. Fans should still have some hope, despite the slow start.
