Saints Already Landed Next Offensive Weapon Alongside Tyler Shough

The New Orleans Saints looked lost and confused last offseason following the sudden medical retirement of Derek Carr. But they quickly pivoted to Spencer Rattler and eventually Tyler Shough to replace Carr. While Rattler didn't pan out, Shough did and he looks like the team's new franchise signal caller.

As a result, the Saints have seemingly gone all in on the young quarterback. They've already won a handful of games with him under center. Heading into next season, they've been aggressively adding talent to Shough's team, especially on offense.

In free agency, despite having a bit of a struggling cap situation, the Saints were able to land massive contracts with players like Noah Fant, David Edwards, and Travis Etienne. All three should have some kind of impact role for the Saints, but Etienne is the top addition that could change the entire outlook of the team going forward.

PFF's Gordon McGuinness recently suggested the Saints made the right decision to sign Etienne in free agency, though Etienne's four-year, $52 million deal is slightly larger than the three-year, $34.5 million deal that PFF projected Etienne would sign.

Saints trending in the right direction with the Travis Etienne signing

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Etienne bounced back in a big way with the Jaguars last year, earning a 74.5 PFF rushing grade and racking up 28 carries of 10 or more yards," McGuinness wrote. "Although the Saints may have invested slightly more in Etienne than was projected, he’ll be a big boost to an offense that ranked 29th in rushing EPA per play in 2025."

Etienne is coming off a huge year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He looks to bring that momentum with him to New Orleans as he's set to split time with veteran star Alvin Kamara in the Saints backfield. But between the two, Etienne will likely have the lead role. And that's if the Saints don't cut or trade Kamara in the coming months.

This is the exact kind of move the Saints needed to make this offseason. Shough didn't have enough weapons on his offense. If the Saints can add a star wide receiver in the NFL draft, they will be fully set to roll into 2026 with a much better team than last year.