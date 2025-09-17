Saints Release QB Again, Shake Up Practice Squad
The New Orleans Saints continue to shake up the roster and announced a few more moves on Wednesday.
The Saints officially announced that safety Terrell Burgess has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad, Vernon Broughton has been officially placed on the Injured Reserve, Sataoa Laumea and Will Sherman have been signed to the practice squad, and quarterback Hunter Dekkers, unfortunately has been cut again.
Another release for the young quarterback
"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed safety Terrell Burgess to the active roster from the practice squad and placed defensive tackle Vernon Broughton on Injured Reserve," the Saints announced. "In addition, the club signed tackle Sataoa Laumea (pronounced Sah-TAU-uh LAU-may-ah) and guard Will Sherman to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of quarterback Hunter Dekkers.
"Burgess, 5-11, 202, was originally selected in the third round (104th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams out of Utah. Burgess joins the active roster after signing off the practice squad, where he spent the first two weeks of the 2025 season with the Black and Gold. Last week, Burgess was a standard elevation off the practice squad, rotating in at safety and on special teams in his Saints debut against the San Francisco 49ers. In five seasons with the Rams (2020-22), New York Giants (2022), Washington Commanders (2023), and Saints (2025), the San Marcos, Calif. native has played in 44 regular season games with four starts, posting career totals of 42 tackles (27 solo) with one pass breakup and 12 special teams stops."
The Saints held a workout with four offensive linemen on Tuesday, including both Sataoa Laumea and Will Sherman.
Of all of the moves of the day, Dekkers is the guy you have to feel for. As the Saints have shaken up the practice squad, it seems like there's something involving him each week. He's an undrafted rookie quarterback and the fourth quarterback on the team, but he has been signed and released left and right a handful of times already.
