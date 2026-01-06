Saints Announce Eight Deals With An Eye Towards 2026

The 2025 season is over for the New Orleans Saints and now all of the team's focus is on to next year.

The next few months will be full of plenty of draft talk, free agency buzz, and maybe even a trade or two. New Orleans appears to be a team on the rise and should be even better next year in Kellen Moore's second season leading the franchise. The Saints will have a full season of Tyler Shough leading the charge and the Brandon Staley-led defense was lights-out down the stretch. The vibes are high and now the team needs to capitalize on it.

On Monday, the Saints announced one of their first orders of business. With the season now over, New Orleans announced the signings of eight to reserve/future contracts: cornerback Dalys Beanum, cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr., wide receiver Elijah Cooks, safety Elliott Davison, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard, tackle Easton Kilty, cornerback Jayden Price, and tackle Barry Wesley. Of the group, Bishop is the guy who arguably has the best chance at helping in 2026.

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. (31) celebrates after intercepting a Cincinnati Bengals pass during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Monday that the club has signed cornerback Dalys Beanum, cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr., wide receiver Elijah Cooks, safety Elliott Davison, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard, tackle Easton Kilty, cornerback Jayden Price and tackle Barry Wesley to reserve/future contracts," the team announced. "...Beanie Bishop Jr. – Cornerback, West Virginia (5-10, 184). Bishop was signed as a rookie free agent in 2024 by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of West Virginia.

"The Louisiville, Ky. native spent ten weeks on Pittsburgh's practice squad in 2025 before signing with the Saints practice squad in early December. In 2024 as a rookie, Bishop played in 17 games with six starts for the Steelers and recorded 39 tackles, a split-sack, finished second on the team with four interceptions and added seven pass breakups, one fumble recovery and six special teams stops."

A reserve/future contract allows a team to sign eligible players to deals after the season, but before the new league year to minimum deals. The majority of the time, these types of deals involve players on the team's practice squad when the season ends.

Bishop came over to the Saints' practice squad in early December and didn't appear in a game. This is a guy who played in all 17 games as a rookie for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 and had four interceptions, but didn't play in a game in 2025. At just 26 years old, a reserve/future contract for a guy with this much upside is borderline a steal.

