Saints Reveal Week 1 Depth Chart; 3 Key Takeaways For Cardinals Game
The New Orleans Saints are just eight days away from their Week 1 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
New Orleans has been busy over the last few days creating its initial 53-man roster and then immediately altering it after some talent hit the waiver wire after being waived elsewhere. This time of the year is one of the busiest times in the NFL calendar overall. Week 1 is right around the corner so teams need to go through all of the final details to get ready for the season.
One detail that the Saints addressed on Friday was sharing a look at the current depth chart ahead of the Week 1 clash with the Cardinals.
ESPN's Katherine Terrell shared the depth chart and you can check it out right here or below.
So, with the season right around the corner, what can we take away from this depth chart? There aren't too many surprises, but there still are a few things to point out.
Did the Saints get it right with their depth chart?
Here are three takeaways from the Saints' released depth chart:
1. Running Back Room
If there ever was any doubt at some point this summer about Kendre Miller's role in this offense, it couldn't be clearer now. He's listed as the No. 2 guy behind Alvin Kamara after a strong camp. He has the talent, but injuries derailed him. Now, he's seemingly healthy and making the most of the opportunity so far. Velus Jones Jr. was an underdog coming into camp and he didn't just squeak onto the roster, he's listed right behind Miller. Don't be surprised if he gets some solid usage.
2. EDGE
For one side, Cameron Jordan is listed with the first team with Chris Rumph II on the second team. On the other, Carl Granderson and Chase Young are both on the first team without any person on the second team. It will be interesting to see how the Saints handle the rotation, but nothing to worry. All will see action.
3. QB
It had to be mentioned at some point, right? The Saints were cheeky with their depth chart early on writing "or" between the quarterbacks. The Saints announced Spencer Rattler as the starter and he's now getting the depth chart treatment as well.
