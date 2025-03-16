Saints Sign Former Bears Running Back, Might Use Him As Running Back
The New Orleans Saints added a multi-positional player to their roster on Saturday; but what will his role be on Kellen Moore’s team?
Per a new report on Saturday night from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, it appeared the Saints had added a receiver to their depth chart.
“Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is signing with the #Saints, per source,” Fowler posted to X. “Former third-round pick by Chicago (Bears) was last with Carolina (Panthers).”
Jones Jr., the No. 71 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Tennessee, has tallied 135 receiving yards on 12 receptions in his career to go along with 1,096 return yards.
But will Jones Jr. be utilized as a receiver for New Orleans or as a running back? He also has 165 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on his NFL resume.
LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson speculated about what Jones Jr.’s role might be on Saturday.
“WR Velus Jones Jr. has more career rushing attempts (20) than career receptions (12),” Jackson wrote. “Will be interesting to see if the #Saints look to utilize him as a receiver vs. a running back or vice versa.”
Whether he serves primarily as a wideout or running back, Jones Jr.’s value on special teams is undeniable, and that’s a fact that dates back to his college days. Jones Jr. was named SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021.
In Jones Jr., the Saints have added a versatile football player who at 27 years old might have his best few years ahead of him.
And with Moore, an offensive mastermind, at the helm of the Saints, it won’t be surprising to see New Orleans figure out how to use Jones Jr. in creative and unexpected ways.
