Saints Signs Pointing Against Polarizing Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints have been interesting to follow over the last few weeks with the National Football League Draft coming up.
It has been a pretty wild offseason for the Saints so far. New Orleans has been one of the more active teams in the league in general -- which has been somewhat surprising in itself. The Saints' offseason moves this year have included re-signing Chase Young and Juwan Johnson, signing Brandin Cooks and Justin Reid, and restructured a handful of deals among other moves.
Once the Super Bowl ended, it seemed like the Saints were at a crossroads. The Saints had a rough salary cap situation and open head coaching job. New Orleans hired Kellen Moore and rather than rebuilding pushed cap issues into the future seemingly with the hope of competing in 2025. Keeping Derek Carr in town seemgingly would've helped with that.
But, Carr is dealing with an injury and doesn't have a clear return timeline.
This has led to plenty of chatter about potentially drafting a quarterback. This obviously has led to some chatter about Shedeur Sanders but Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer shared that he would be "pretty surprised" if the Saints took the Colorado signal-caller at No. 9.
"If Sanders gets past the (New York Giants), I’m not sure what happens next," Breer said. "I would be pretty surprised if the New Orleans Saints took him at No. 9 (again, crazier things have happened). After that, maybe it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers at 21. If the Steelers pass, he could fall out of the first round all together.
"It’ll be fascinating to see how all this played out. To his credit, I have heard he’s been more modest the past couple weeks with teams—early on, some got the impression he was trying to steer his way to certain destinations—and has left those teams with a better feeling than some over the early parts of the process."
