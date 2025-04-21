Saints Get Clear Update On Shedeur Sanders From Adam Schefter
Who will the New Orleans Saints add when the National Football League Draft gets here?
Luckily, we won't have to wait too much longer to find out. After months of specultion and rumors, we're finally in NFL Draft week. It's Kellen Moore's first draft in charge as the team's head coach and we are just three days away from finding out who the team will take with the No. 9 pick, unless they make a trade of some sort.
There's been buzz about the quarterback position. There's certainly a chance that the Saints could take a quarterback at some point, but ESPN's Adam Schefter threw cold water on the possibility of the team selecting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"New Orleans Saints (No. 9): New Orleans hasn't used a first-round pick on a quarterback since 1971, when it drafted Archie Manning at No. 1," Schefter said. "Yet even with the drought, even with Derek Carr dealing with a lingering shoulder injury, there still is a healthy dose of skepticism the Saints are interested in Sanders at No. 9. The (New York Giants) and (Cleveland Browns) had full staffs in attendance at Colorado's pro day, but the Saints had limited attendance that didn't even include coach Kellen Moore and offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier.
"The Saints coaches spotted at Sanders' pro day were quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien and wide receivers coach Keith Williams. If the Saints needed any further insight into Sanders, veteran running back Alvin Kamara has been training at Colorado this offseason, but it doesn't sound like they do. There is a belief around the league that the Saints are more interested in using a high pick on an offensive or defensive lineman, because there are questions about two starters: tackle Trevor Penning and guard Nick Saldiveri. The belief is they want to draft a quarterback -- just maybe not at No. 9, and maybe not Sanders."
What are the Saints going to do?
