Saints, Steelers Among 5 Teams To Reveal New Helmets In 2025: Report
The New Orleans Saints reportedly will end up getting a new look in 2025.
As of writing, designs of new helmets haven't been shared, by SportsLogos.net's Andrew Lind reported that the Saints will be one of five teams to "unveil new alternate helmets." in 2025 along with the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders.
"According to multiple sources, the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders will all unveil new alternate helmets this summer, confirming a previous report from FanDuel’s Zach Cohen," Lind said. "Details are limited at this time, so it’s unclear if the Browns, Commanders and Saints will introduce a new shell color or simply tweak their existing alternate designs.
"But one thing for certain is that the Chargers and Steelers will finally add a second shell to their respective closets, leaving the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers as the only teams without a second shell...The Saints could also tweak their black alternate helmets, which were revealed in 2022, by replacing the fleur-de-lis pattern on the front with more traditional stripes, though they could choose to add an old gold helmet to complement their 1967-68 throwback uniforms instead of swapping decals on their standard gold lids."
Be on the lookout for the Saints' reported new look over the next few months as the 2025 NFL season quickly approaches.