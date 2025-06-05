Saints' Tyler Shough-Chris Olave Duo Receives Sad Ranking From PFF
Will Tyler Shough win the starting quarterback job for the New Orleans Saints in 2025?
If so, Shough’s connection with wide receiver Chris Olave will define New Orleans’ passing game under first-year head coach Kellen Moore.
Shough, the No. 40 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, could be tasked with making Saints fans forget Derek Carr as quickly as possible.
Olave should be able to help Shough with that assignment. The former Ohio State star, drafted at No. 11 overall in 2022, has thrived in stretches despite inconsistent quarterback play.
In 31 games across three seasons (20 starts), Olave has tallied 159 receptions, 2,165 yards, and 10 touchdowns, with a standout 2023 season of 87 catches for 1,123 yards and five scores. Injuries (including concussions) limited Olave to 32 catches for 400 yards and one touchdown in eight 2024 games, but at 24, his ceiling remains sky-high.
Shough arrives in New Orleans after a lengthy collegiate career. Over seven seasons at Oregon, Texas Tech, and Louisville, Shough played in 42 games, amassing 7,820 passing yards, 59 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions, plus 11 rushing scores. His 2024 Louisville season was a breakout: 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions at a 62.7 percent completion rate, leading the Cardinals to an 8-4 record.
Despite the combined talent between Shough and Olave, Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema ranked the duo No. 31 out of 32 on his list of QB-WR tandems in the National Football League heading into the 2025 season. Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were the No. 1 duo, while Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mason Rudolph and D.K. Metcalf took the last spot on Sikkema’s list, just behind Shough and Olave.
“Olave has the talent to be a top-10 receiver in the NFL, having earned PFF receiving grades of 82.9, 82.9 and 83.0 in the past three seasons,” Sikkema wrote.
“With Derek Carr retiring, Olave's quarterback could very well be second-round rookie Tyler Shough, who recorded an 87.3 PFF passing grade in 2024 at Louisville.”
It’ll be interesting to see if Shough and Olave can prove Sikkema wrong in 2025. Shough has displayed a strong arm in OTAs so far with a couple of long touchdown passes.
If Shough and Olave can effectively execute what promises to be a creative game plan from Moore every week, the results could be surprisingly successful.
