Saints Could Sign 32-Year-Old Veteran Quarterback To Strengthen QB Room
The New Orleans Saints have a dangerously young quarterback room now with Derek Carr out of the picture.
Youthful signal-callers Tyler Shough (25) and Spencer Rattler (24) are Kellen Moore’s top two QBs on the depth chart, but where is the veteran presence mentoring Shough and Rattler on a daily basis? New Orleans should sign an older quarterback for that reason alone.
Enter Jeff Driskel, a free agent QB whose journeyman career and steady demeanor could provide what New Orleans’ quarterback room needs.
Driskel, 32, has navigated a nine-year NFL career across eight teams, showcasing resilience and adaptability. Drafted in the sixth round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, he has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, and Washington Commanders.
His career stats include 24 games with 12 starts, completing 229 of 391 passes (58.6 percent) for 2,394 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, with a 6.4 yards per attempt average. While not a star, Driskel’s experience in diverse systems makes him a valuable mentor and reliable backup.
The Saints’ quarterback room is brimming with potential but lacks seasoning. Adding Driskel could mirror the role Marcus Mariota plays for Washington, offering guidance in the quarterback room and on the practice field.
Driskel's familiarity with high-pressure situations, like starting for the Browns in Week 18 of the 2023 season, ensures he can step in if needed. With Moore installing a complex offensive system, Driskel’s veteran savvy could ease the transition for New Orleans’ young quarterbacks.
Signing Driskel aligns with the Saints’ need for a cost-effective, experienced QB2 or QB3 to complement their youth movement.
