Super Bowl Champ Shared 'Guarantee' For Saints' Tyler Shough
The New Orleans Saints landed Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football Leauge Draft and he clearly has a lot of fans around the league.
Two-time Super Bowl champion Deion Branch played 11 years in the NFL with the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. He currently is Louisville's wide receivers coach and clearly got a good look at Shough in 2024.
Branch joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" and had nothing but praise for Shough and called him the "right quarterback" for New Orleans.
"Tyler's all that," Branch said. "I promise you. I want to be the person to quiet down all of the grumblings that I've probably slightly heard about 'oh we didn't take the right quarterback.' No, you took the right quarterback, trust me. I promise you, you drafted the right quarterback. Tyler is an NFL quarterback that was in college and I'm very thankful and blessed that Jeff Brohm went out and found this guy in the transfer portal last season. He was the right guy for our offense at the right time we needed this kid.
"He can make every throw in the book. I watched it and saw it every day. As a former receiver looking at this young man practice every day on the football field, studying every day, off the football field. First guy in the building, last guy to leave the building. He is a pro-ready quarterback. You guys selected the right guy and I guarantee you guys in five, 10 years from now you'll pull up this interview and say that he said it."
Branch clearly knows a thing or two about having success in the NFL. If he thinks Shough is going to be good, that's enough to have faith.
