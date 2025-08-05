Tyler Shough Sends Message To Saints Teammates, Fans
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition has grabbed headlines each day for weeks dating back to even before training camp began.
Since Derek Carr opted for retirement, the question about who will be under center for the Saints during Week 1 action against the Arizona Cardinals has been discussed at length. It's going to be either Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, or Jake Haener under center barring some sort of shocking addition.
There's a lot of noise out there about guys the team could hypothetically bring in. Most of that can be ignored for now. The Saints clearly are focused on these three guys and have made it clear they like all three of them. If the Saints wanted to add a veteran, they easily could've done so already.
When the Saints have a clearer view of the starter and guys hit the open market when rosters get cut down, sure, it could make sense to add even more insurance. But, most of the speculation out there right now is unfounded noise.
There's talent in the room right now, no matter who wins the job. Right now, Rattler seems to be in the driver's seat with Shough in the No. 2 spot. But, the team hasn't come out and said that. Rattler has gotten more reps with the first team and has looked solid with his opportunities. Shough has been solid as well, but also is a rookie learning a system and so there's been some mistakes. Haener has looked good, but hasn't gotten as many opportunities.
This discussion will take care of itself on the football field. It doesn't necessarily matter who is speculated the most about. All that matters is what head coach Kellen Moore and the team thinks.
There are a lot of variables out of the quarterbacks' hands. But, there are things they can control. In an interview with ESPN's Katherine Terrell, Shough shared how he wants fans and his teammates to know him.
"I just want to be known as a guy that worked hard and was a good dude in the locker room," Shough said. "I've had a lot of different hats on my head as far as a starter, a backup, an injured guy, underdog or whatever. ... I think the greatest thing that I've kind of hung my own hat on is just being a great teammate and a great person and knowing that I'm not perfect, but any way I can, just have fun and be of service to people.
"I want to have success on the field, but if you ask my teammates what they think of me, their response is what I care about, and that just comes with time and being who you are every day."
No matter what happens on the field, Shough at least has said everything the right way since being drafted.
