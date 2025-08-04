Winners And Losers From Saints Camp, Including Surprise
The vibes are high right now in New Orleans Saints camp.
Training camp is entering its third week. We're at one of most interesting times of the National Football League calendar because preseason is finally about to begin for each team. The annual Hall of Fame Game is behind us and the rest of the league is hitting the field this week. The Saints begin preseason play on August 10th against the Los Angeles Chargers.
So, with preseason about to begin and about one month to go until the actual season starts, who has stood out -- both positively and negatively?
Here are three winners and losers from training camp so far.
Winners:
Kellen Moore - Head Coach
Moore came over to New Orleans shortly after winning Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles. He's young, but already has plenty of success under his belt. It will be interesting to see how that translates to New Orleans, but the vibes have been good at the very least. Eight-year NFL veteran Davon Godchaux even recently said this is the best training camp he's ever been a part of.
Spencer Rattler - Quarterback
The starting quarterback hasn't been won -- or lost -- yet. But, Rattler seems to be in the driver's seat. The Saints have rotated quarterbacks, but Rattler got the first opportunity with the first team and has plenty of reps under his belt this summer. He's looked good and certainly hasn't lost the job.
Kendre Miller - Running Back
With Miller, health has been his biggest question mark, not a lack of talent. This summer, he's looked good and is healthy. He's positioning himself for a big role behind Alvin Kamara. Camp has been good, those right on the outside were cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and receiver Rashid Shaheed.
Losers:
Jake Haener - Quarterback
This isn't necessarily fair to him. Haener has looked good with the opportunities he's been given. There have just been less than what Rattler and Tyler Shough have had. The quarterbacks have rotated, but Haener seems like the furthest away from the starting job.
The Tight End Room Overall
Right now, Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau are on the PUP List. On top of this, Juwan Johnson got hurt last week. He returned to the field, but doesn't seem to be at full strength. The tight end depth is thinning fast.
Wide Receiver Depth
Beyond Chris Olave, Shaheed, and Brandin Cooks, there haven't been many standout performances at this time.