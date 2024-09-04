San Francisco Police Announce Charges for Ricky Pearsall Shooting Suspect
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in an attempted robbery attempt in San Francisco's Union Square on Saturday, Aug. 31 and the San Francisco Police Department has now announced charges against a minor accused of shooting the 49ers rookie.
"The minor arrested by police in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Union Square on August 31, 2024, is charged with multiple felony counts including attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and attempted second-degree robbery," San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a press release.
The accused shooter is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday and prosecutors are seeking to have the minor held in custody until a trial can be held.
Pearsall was seen walking with emergency medical personnel at the scene of the crime into an ambulance and was in stable condition in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Pearsall is expected to miss at least the first four games of the season for the 49ers.
Pearsall was selected with the No. 31 pick in April's NFL draft out of Florida. In his college career at Arizona State and later at Florida, the 6'3" Pearsall caught 159 passes for 2,420 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had five rushing touchdowns in his career at the collegiate level.