Saquon Barkley's Daughter Records Touching Message to Him Ahead of Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will play in his first career Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance at winning the Lombardi Trophy. Though there will be many rooting for Barkley—especially Eagles fans—there might not be anyone cheering him on more than his six-year-old daughter, Jada.
Ahead of the Super Bowl, The Players' Tribune released a heartwarming message that Jada recorded for Saquon before the big game.
"Hi Daddy, it's Jada," she said. "I'm so excited for your big game! Yeah! I really, really, really hope you win. And Daddy, I'm really thankful that you've been caring for your whole family and I know you're gonna win. But if you don't, that is okay! I will always, always love you... Our whole family would always love you no matter what you do. I love you so much Daddy for taking care of me, SJ, and mommy. Big blessings. I love you, Daddy! Bye!"
Saquon has reposted the video on both X and his Instagram story. He left a comment on the Instagram video that comprised of a teary-eyed emoji and three red heart emojis.
Jada will likely be at the Super Bowl on Sunday to wish her dad good luck before the game. Saquon's pre-game ritual is a handshake with both Jada and his son, Saquon Barkley Jr.
When Saquon initially signed with the Eagles in free agency last offseason, the superstar running back recalls his daughter asking him ‘Does that mean we’re gonna win now?’”
So far, Saquon has done a lot more winning since joining Philadelphia, and will have the chance to become a champion this week. If the Eagles win, it will be hard to find many happier than Jada.