Saquon Barkley Opens Up About Negotiations With Giants Being ‘Slap in the Face’
Saquon Barkley’s offseason breakup with the New York Giants is one NFL storyline that keeps on getting juicier.
Barkley’s tense negotiations with his former team have turned into this summer’s must-watch highlights in HBO’s Hard Knocks series on the Giants. Yet, the show only gives fans a glimpse of the front office’s perspective—what about Barkley’s side?
The Philadelphia Eagles star recently hopped on the Scoop City podcast co-hosted by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini and shared blunt thoughts on his exit from New York.
“It was kind of a little disrespectful, to be honest,” Barkley said of his contract negotiations with the Giants (at the 23:30 mark in the video). “It’s kind of like a slap in the face like, ‘You go see what you are worth, and then if you’re worth that, we’ll see if you’re worth it, and maybe we’ll match it.’”
Barkley revealed that the Giants were never a true suitor after general manager Joe Schoen told him to test the free agent market.
“It was over after that phone call, in my opinion,” Barkley said. “It was over after that because I never in my heart truly believed they were going to match it, or they only wanted me for a lower price… Joe [Schoen], he made a comment saying that it took 10 years off his life. Like, if it took 10 years off your life, what do you think it did for me?”
Barkley also noted he wasn’t frustrated that the Giants chose to prioritize paying quarterback Daniel Jones, left tackle Andrew Thomas or defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in the offseason. He was frustrated because he felt like he never got a “fair negotiation.”
“All I asked was like, ‘I’m fine with this contract. Can we just guarantee the first two years?’” continued Barkley. “Joe was like, ‘I’ll talk to the ownership, we’ll get back to you,’ and then crickets… I get you have all the leverage, and you’re doing your job, but at the end of the day, can I get some respect too?”
Barkley and the Eagles will play the Giants on the road in Week 7 in what will be his first game back at MetLife Stadium.