Saquon Barkley Handed Biggest Fine of NFL Season So Far for Play That Wasn't Flagged
The biggest fine in the NFL this season belongs to one of its most visible players.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has been fined $46,371 this season for offensive unnecessary roughness during Philadelphia's 20–17 win over the Chiefs Sunday, the league announced Saturday via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Barkley, 28, was not flagged on the play in question—which saw the three-time Pro Bowler use his helmet to take Kansas City defensive back Chamarri Conner to the ground. He finished the afternoon with 88 yards on 22 attempts and a touchdown.
The Eagles running back—attempting to follow one of football's truly great individual seasons—has posted 148 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 40 carries in two games so far.
However, regardless of the actual roughness of Barkley's hit, there are no sacred cows in the NFL—and the running back will forfeit a small portion of his check to prove it.