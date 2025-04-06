Saquon Barkley Reacts to Kevin Hart Buying and Naming an Eagle in His Honor
Before the Super Bowl, Kevin Hart announced on Instagram that he had purchased two eagles and named them after Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. Hart, who grew up in Philadelphia, is a well known Eagles fan, but took his fandom to another level when he spent millions of dollars on buying two eagles and naming them after Hurts and Barkley.
Barkley addressed Hart saying that he purchased two eagles during an appearance on Hot Ones this week.
"I hope that's just PR, and he's doing a really good job," Barkley said. "I hope he did not spend that money on eagles."
Hart even said on his own Hot Ones appearance recently that the eagles picked him up off the ground, which Barkley said wouldn't surprise him.
"He's a small human being and eagles are strong animals, so I really wouldn't be surprised. If that's real, I think I got to go meet them, I think I got to spend some time with them, got to take a picture with Saquon."
Barkley has gotten to learn just how passionate Eagles fans are during his first season in Philadelphia, especially with the team going on to win the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs, but there is perhaps no fan more dedicated than Hart after buying literal eagles in support of the team.