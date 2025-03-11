Sauce Gardner Had Pumped Six-Word Reaction to Jets' Free Agency Moves
The New York Jets were one of the teams to make multiple key additions on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering window Monday.
The Jets signed former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens on a three-year, $36 million deal, quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal and former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million. The Jets also re-signed linebacker Jamien Sherwood on a three-year, $45 million deal.
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, who already has two new players joining him in the secondary, reacted to the moves on X. "They snappin in the front office," Gardner wrote along with three fire emojis.
Gardner specifically expressed his approval of the Jets bringing on Stephens at corner. "Every CB across from me gon ball regardless. proven fact since college. so yes, it's a good move. we gon make each other better!" he wrote in another tweet.
Along with Gardner, Jets receiver Garrett Wilson seemed to approve of the team's moves so far, particularly by bringing in Fields at quarterback. Wilson liked the social media announcement of the Jets agreeing to sign Fields. Wilson, who played with Fields back at Ohio State, said in 2022 that it would be "awesome" to play with Fields in the NFL.