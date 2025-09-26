Seahawks LB Accidentally Forces Teammate to Fumble Away Kyler Murray Interception
The Seahawks intercepted an errant Kyler Murray pass during the first quarter of their Thursday Night Football showdown at State Farm Stadium, but just as quickly as the defense recorded the turnover, they coughed the football right back up.
Coby Bryant was returning the pick when he attempted to slide. On the way down, a Cardinals player blocked his own teammate, linebacker Tyrice Knight, directly into him, which caused Bryant to fumble the football. Arizona dove on the loose ball and recovered it, wiping away what seemed like an early advantage for the visiting team.
It was truly an unfortunate moment for Seattle, but Murray will be relieved as the fumble effectively bailed him out after a truly egregious decision. Murray's throw was nowhere near a Cardinals receiver, yet he let it fly across the middle of the field right into Bryant's chest. Had that miscue not occurred during the return, there'd be plenty more questions about what Murray was thinking with that throw.
After regaining possession, the Cardinals were able to get on the board first with a field goal, giving them an early 3–0 lead.