Seahawks' Coby Bryant Pays Tribute to Marshawn Lynch After Pick Six Off Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray's going to wish he could take this throw back.
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback made a major mistake during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks, evading some pressure from Devon Witherspoon only to throw an ill-advised pass straight into the hands of Coby Bryant. The Seahawks cornerback didn't waste his opportunity, taking the interception and returning it for a touchdown.
Bryant paid homage to Marshawn Lynch as he leapt across the goal line, too. He emulated one of the former running back's most iconic moves, capping off the biggest play of the night at Lumen Field.
With Witherspoon chasing him down, Murray hurried his throw and sailed it well over the head of Michael Wilson, giving Bryant an easy interception and a clear path to the end zone. The pick six extended Seattle's lead to 13–3, and the tribute to Lynch didn't go unnoticed by fans.
That was the second interception of Bryant's career and his first in front of the home crowd in Seattle.