Seahawks Emerge As New Team Interested in Signing Aaron Rodgers
The Seattle Seahawks have emerged as another potential landing spot for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Sunday. The Seahawks are expected to speak with Rodgers about joining the team.
The Seahawks just lost their starting quarterback in Geno Smith as he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders to be reunited with former coach Pete Carroll. Could Rodgers be the answer?
Since Rodgers was released by the New York Jets after two unfortunate seasons, multiple NFL teams have popped up as probable spots for Rodgers to land. But, the Seahawks were never really seen as in the running until Sunday.
Rodgers was tied to the Los Angeles Rams before the team decided to restructure Matthew Stafford's deal to keep him there. The New York Giants have been considered a front runner of sorts for landing Rodgers. The Minnesota Vikings also recently popped up as an option for Rodgers, depending on what they chose to do about Sam Darnold, who is also being considered for the Seahawks role.