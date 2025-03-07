Seahawks GM Offers Alternate Route for DK Metcalf After Trade Request
After six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, star wide receiver DK Metcalf has requested a trade, which the team plans to explore. That doesn't mean the Seahawks will give him away for nothing, though.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Seattle wants both a first and a third-round pick for its top pass-catching option. While there are plenty of suitors who should be interested in Metcalf's services, that's a steep price. The Seahawks are fine waiting for the right deal, even if that means Metcalf returning to the team for the final year of his contract, according to general manager John Schneider.
“We’re talking to a ton of teams, taking offers, seeing what that looks like,” Schneider said Thursday during a radio appearance on KIRO-AM via The Athletic.
Schneider said that while the Seahawks will keep Metcalf's best interests in mind during trade discussions, he was honest that the organization's priority is doing what's best for the team.
“Hopefully both those things merge and it’s an ideal situation,” he continued. “Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t. Hopefully in this situation it does, and that would be great. But worst-case scenario, we have an amazing, explosive, powerful athlete playing receiver for us again in 2025. So, we’ll see where this goes.”
Although the organization wasn't thrilled with the timing of Metcalf's trade request, as it came while the franchise celebrated Tyler Lockett's tenure in Seattle, Schneider says they'll do their best to make both parties happy. While Metcalf clearly wants out, it's clear his relationship with the organization is salvageable. And the team would welcome the return of their star receiver next season, trade demands aside.
Metcalf, 27, has hauled in 438 catches for 6,324 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns over his first six seasons in the NFL.