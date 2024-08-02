Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'Shouldn't Miss Any Time' With Knee, Hip Injuries, per Report
The Geno Smith career reinassance has been one of the more enjoyable NFL storylines in recent seasons. Smith was on the verge of being out of the league before he won the Seattle Seahawks' starting job in 2022 and has transformed into one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL over the last two seasons.
He now helms the next iteration of the franchise after head coach Pete Carroll retired this offseason and was replaced with former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Seattle suffered a bit of a scare during training camp this week, however, when Smith got banged up with knee and hip injuries and had to undergo tests.
On Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the tests did not turn up anything concerning and that Smith is not expected to miss any time.
It's great news for the Seahawks because Smith's play is the primary reason they've remained competitive in the post-Russell Wilson era. Smith has completed north of 64 percent of his passes in each of the last two years, totaling 7,906 yards and 50 touchdowns to go with 20 interceptions in that timespan. Seattle has finished just outside the playoff picture in both seasons in a competitive NFC West.
If Smith goes down this year, it will be up to Sam Howell and PJ Walker to replace him. Both quarterbacks have started plenty of games in the NFL but haven't found the same level of success as Smith, so it would be a downgrade for the team. Fortunately, the Seahawks don't have much to worry about from their starter for the time being.