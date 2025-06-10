Seahawks Sign Punter Michael Dickson to Record-Breaking Deal
A day after the Jacksonville Jaguars made Logan Cooke the highest-paid punter in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks have allowed Michael Dickson to recapture that crown with a four-year, $16.2 million extension. Dickson was entering the final year of a contract but the new framework will keep him in the Pacific Northwest through 2029.
Since joining the Seahawks after being selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft, Dickson has kicked in every game. He earned All-Pro honors during his rookie campaign and has been a steady and reliable option throughout his career.
The former Texas Longhorns product has a career average of 42.9 years per punt.
It's been a productive offseason for punting specialists, as the Las Vegas Raiders' AJ Cole also recently received a long-term extension.