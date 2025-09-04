Seahawks' Undercover Law Enforcement to Pose as Opposing Team's Fans at Lumen Field
The Seahawks thought outside the box and devised a sneaky solution for catching unruly fans during the team's home games at Lumen Field in 2025. Undercover law enforcement will don the opposing team's jerseys during games at Lumen Field to more quickly identify fans who are violating the code of conduct, the team announced Thursday.
The team went on to list a series of behaviors and actions that will not be tolerated by stadium personnel and law enforcement, then included a number that fans can text to anonymously report any inappropriate activity.
As for the undercover law enforcement posing as opposing fans, it's certainly a covert way to prevent any wrongdoing at the stadium, as the agents would blend in perfectly to the crowd, making for a surprise for any perpetrators.
And it won't be long before the "fans" are patrolling the grounds of Lumen Field. The Seahawks open the 2025 season at home against the division-rival 49ers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.