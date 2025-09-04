SI

Seahawks' Undercover Law Enforcement to Pose as Opposing Team's Fans at Lumen Field

The Seahawks have devised a creative way to catch unruly fans in the fact at 2025 home games.

Tim Capurso

The Seahawks open the 2025 season in Week 1 against the 49ers at Lumen Field.
The Seahawks open the 2025 season in Week 1 against the 49ers at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seahawks thought outside the box and devised a sneaky solution for catching unruly fans during the team's home games at Lumen Field in 2025. Undercover law enforcement will don the opposing team's jerseys during games at Lumen Field to more quickly identify fans who are violating the code of conduct, the team announced Thursday.

The team went on to list a series of behaviors and actions that will not be tolerated by stadium personnel and law enforcement, then included a number that fans can text to anonymously report any inappropriate activity.

As for the undercover law enforcement posing as opposing fans, it's certainly a covert way to prevent any wrongdoing at the stadium, as the agents would blend in perfectly to the crowd, making for a surprise for any perpetrators.

And it won't be long before the "fans" are patrolling the grounds of Lumen Field. The Seahawks open the 2025 season at home against the division-rival 49ers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NFL