Seahawks 2026 Free Agents: Key Players Who May Not Return for Chance at Super Bowl Repeat

Following the Seahawks’ dominant victory in Super Bowl LX against the Patriots, the team will be busy celebrating its successful season. Once the celebrations die down, however, the front office will be back at work looking to fortify the roster in order to make another run to the championship game next season.

The path back to the Super Bowl may be difficult for Seattle, as the team could be at risk of losing some key players in free agency. Some of their important young players are in the final season of their rookie deals and are thus due to hit free agency in the offseason. The same can be said for a handful of veterans who are on expiring contracts.

We’re going to take a look at the Seahawks’ key free agents, potential contract casualties, and both trade and retirement candidates heading into next year. But before we get into it, here’s a brief explainer on the different types of NFL free agents:

Unrestricted free agent: Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are free to negotiate and sign with any team.

Restricted free agent: A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them a qualifying offer—a.k.a. tenders—that come with the Right of First Refusal and/or draft pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Exclusive rights free agent: Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum, the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

As the Seahawks begin to wade into the offseason, let’s take a look at their upcoming free agents.

Seahawks 2026 Free Agents

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III will be a free agent this offseason | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Unrestricted free agents:

S Coby Bryant

CB Josh Jobe

RT Josh Jones

EDGE Boye Mafe

WR Rashid Shaheed

LB Chazz Surratt

RB Kenneth Walker III

CB Tariq Woolen

WR Dareke Young

Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo will be a free agent this offseason | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Restricted free agents:

WR Jake Bobo

S A.J. Finley

DL Brandon Pili

TE Brady Russell

LS Chris Stoll

LB Drake Thomas

WR Cody White

Exclusive rights free agents:

RB George Holani

S Ty Okada

Seahawks Potential Contract Casualties

Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu could be a cap casualty in the offseason. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have some veteran players counting for significant cap hits next season that they could look to part ways with in order to create some additional cap space. Among them is veteran EDGE rusher Uchenna Nwosu, who is due to make over $20.7 million next year in what will be the final season of his contract.

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu ($20.768 million)

K Jason Myers ($6.975 million)

QB Drew Lock ($2.75 million)

Seahawks Retirement Candidates

It doesn’t seem like Seattle has many players on the verge of retirement, with no one on the roster older than 35, and only nine players aged 30 or older.

Seahawks Trade Candidates

Seahawks DT Jarran Reed could be a possible trade candidate this offseason. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Seahawks are to make a trade this offseason, it’s possible it would involve veteran defensive lineman Jarran Reed. The 33-year-old is one of the oldest players on the roster but only started three games in 2026. He will make $7.5 million in 2026 and $9.5 million in 2027, but it’s possible Seattle tries to find a trade partner to get his contract off the books.

