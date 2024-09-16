Game Recap: Geno Smith Lights Up New England Patriots in Week 2 OT Thriller
Wide receiver Tyler Lockett caught Geno Smith’s final pass of the day — for the second straight week — to set up Jason Myers’ game-winning 31-yard field goal in overtime and the Seattle Seahawks outlasted the New England Patriots, 23-20, on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots battled back from a four-point halftime deficit via 129 second-half rushing yards (56 in the first half). New England took a three-point lead late in the third quarter and Seattle only re-gained an advantage on Myers’ final kick.
“We knew the game was going to come down to the fourth quarter. We didn’t expect it to come down to the fifth quarter, but whatever it takes,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said postgame. “Again, just proud of the fight, the resiliency, just the confidence, the support, the togetherness of our football team. So, that’s a really good football team we just played.”
It was another imperfect win for the Seahawks that further displayed they can win under any circumstances. On a day where Seattle’s receivers starred despite five drops, Smith finished 33-of-44 passing for 327 yards and a touchdown — avoiding any turnovers.
Second-year wide receiver and former first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba pulled in 12 catches for 117 yards, both of which were career highs. DK Metcalf led the team with 129 yards and a touchdown on 10 catches, including a 56-yard touchdown reception on Seattle’s second possession.
“[Smith-Njigba] is a great player. We have to get the ball in his hands as many chances as we can,” Smith said postgame. “I thought he did a great job throughout the game and just making those clutch catches and finding windows when it was zone, beating man when it was man, and I thought he did a great job today.”
For the second straight game to begin the season, the Seahawks lost the time of possession battle but won the game. New England controlled the ball for nearly 36 minutes. However, this time, Seattle’s offense (and a blocked kick by safety Julian Love in the fourth quarter) was the catalyst to victory.
Defensively, safety Rayshawn Jenkins led Seattle with nine tackles. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams wreaked havoc with four tackles, 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits. Edge rusher Boye Mafe also finished with five tackles and a sack before exiting the game late in the fourth quarter.
Myers stays perfect — and clutch
Jason Myers tied the game with 55 seconds remaining in regulation on a 38-yard field goal to finish a 9-play, 40-yard drive. New England had another chance to take a late lead but couldn’t. Smith and Seattle kneeled to take the game to overtime.
New England punted to begin the extra period. Smith and the Seahawks offense, against little resistance, marched 71 yards down the field to set up Myers’ winning kick on 2nd and 1 from the 13-yard line. Myers converted his third attempt of the game to stay a perfect 5 of 5 on the season.
Love's would-be game-saving block
New England orchestrated a long, rush-heavy drive early in the fourth quarter that featured a combined 54 yards rushing from Patriots running backs Antonio Gibson and Rhamondre Stevenson. The latter capped off the drive with a two-yard touchdown rush to give the Patriots a 20-17 lead.
Following a Seattle punt, the now-porous Seahawks defense allowed another long Patriots drive. Seahawks rookie first-round pick Byron Murphy II, however, got a piece of his first sack — combining with Leonard Williams — to force a field goal attempt.
Seahawks safety Julian Love blasted through New England’s protection, blocking the 48-yard attempt, to keep Seattle within three points. That would prove critical, as Seattle was only able to get three points to force overtime. If that kick goes through, Smith and the Seahawks offense would have been forced into a fourth down attempt inside New England’s 20-yard line.
Love swapped sides of the coverage formation with Jenkins ahead of the snap. It was the first block of his football career at all levels.
“I don’t usually go to the block side, but something in me just told [Rayshawn Jenkins] to let me get this one,” Love said. “So literally we just switched sides for one play. I just shot the gap, skinny-ed up, got my hands up and got the block.”
Defensively, Love also had seven solo tackles and a pass deflection.
Geno Smith’s outstanding day
Smith was 5-of-6 passing for 42 yards on the final drive in overtime. He also forced a 20-yard pass interference call on a deep shot to Lockett that the veteran wide receiver nearly caught — helping set up the game-winning kick.
His 33 completions are the most in his 12-year career, and that was with five drops by Seahawks pass catchers. If those are all complete, Smith would have finished 38-of-44 passing for nearly 400 yards.
“My mindset, put the ball in 7’s hands. That’s my mindset,” Smith said. “I always dreamed about these moments growing up. It’s a dream come true just to be here. Whenever I’m in this situation and the game is on the line, I’m so happy and just excited for those opportunities. I look forward to them actually … The best quarterbacks always find ways to win. I want to be regarded in that light.”
Smith was 10-for-11 passing for 100 yards when throwing less than 10 yards downfield between the hashes, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is getting receivers open in the middle of the field.
All game, Smith navigated the pocket and avoided sacks, frequently turning would-be negative plays into big gains for Seattle. It was Smith’s ninth game-winning drive since becoming Seattle’s starter in 2022.
Charbonnet toted the rock 14 times for 38 yards. It was all on Smith in this one as New England shut down the rushing attack, and he stepped up to the plate.
Rush defense goes back in time to 2023
After limiting Denver Broncos running backs to 64 rushing yards on 20 carries in Week 1, the Seahawks allowed Gibson and Stevenson to pile up 177 yards on 31 carries. Almost 70 percent of the Patriots’ rushing yards came in the second half due to an emphasis on attacking Seattle's front.
“I mean, look, we can’t be giving up 180 yards rushing,” Macdonald said. “There’s plenty on tape … So, we’ve got our work to do on that front. We have a good team [Miami] coming to town that can run the ball, so we’re going to have to be better moving forward in the run game. So, a lot of work to be done on that front. Guys know that.”
The pass coverage was sound when Brissett wasn’t targeting Henry. Brissett was 7-of-15 passing for 40 yards and a touchdown when throwing to wide receivers (15-of-27, 149 yards, TD overall).
It was reminiscent of Seattle’s rush defense in 2023, which allowed the second-most yards in the NFL. Macdonald will be acting fast to get that area cleaned up before facing the Miami Dolphins’ talented running back stable next week.
Up next
The Seahawks will host the Miami Dolphins (1-1) at 1:05 PT on Sunday, Sept. 22. Miami is coming off a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 12, in which starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion.
If Tagovailoa can’t go, Skylar Thompson is likely to get the start for the Dolphins.