Why the Seahawks are poised for long term dominance

Studies often indicate that more people buy sunglasses in Seattle than they do in much sunnier locales. The theory is that residents of the Pacific Northwest are more sensitive to sunlight because there's less of it.

But perhaps it's actually because the Seahawks future is so bright. (See what I did there?)

According to new data, the Seahawks not only have one of the youngest rosters in the league - something we already knew - but also one of the best.

https://x.com/SeahawkNerd/status/1996289310447092129?s=20

This chart shows that the 9-3 Seahawks sit in one of the most enviable positions in the entire NFL - they’re not only younger than almost every other team, but their young players are already producing at a high level and still have several “prime years” left before hitting the typical age declines at their positions.

In other words, Seattle isn’t just talented right now — they’re talented, young, and built to keep getting better, giving them one of the brightest long-term outlooks in the league.

This obviously bodes well for the future of this roster, but also comes wrapped in another dilemma - general manager John Schneider is going to have his hands full trying to keep all these good young players in Seattle, with many of them due for lucrative contract extensions over the next two seasons.

Seattle Seahawks retake No. 1 in power rankings after Week 13 win

Seahawks studs & duds from an ugly win over Minnesota Vikings

Why Seahawks should kick tires on the top-ranked 2026 free agent