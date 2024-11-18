Game Recap: Geno Smith's Game-Winner Snaps Seahawks' 6-Game Skid vs. 49ers
Geno Smith entered Sunday’s game 0-5 against the San Francisco 49ers as the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. The Niners had won the previous six matchups against Seattle dating back to Dec. 5, 2021.
On Thursday, Smith said the matchup was “very personal.” With the trajectory of their season on the line, Smith shook off a bad third-quarter interception and capped off a game-winning touchdown drive via a 13-yard rushing score with 12 seconds left in the game — lifting the Seahawks to a 20-17 victory over the Niners at Levi’s Stadium.
Seattle (5-5, 1-2 NFC West) was at risk of falling deeper into a last-place hole in the division after losing five of their previous six games heading into the bye week. Now, they have leapfrogged San Francisco (5-5, 1-3 NFC West) heading into a bout with the first-place Arizona Cardinals in Week 12.
It was also a hallmark win for first-year Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle hadn’t held Kyle Shanahan’s Niners offense to under 20 points since Week 13 of the 2018 season.
Macdonald was hired to re-imagine the Seahawks’ defense, and it wasn’t working as intended through the first nine games of the season. The bye week changes, which included waiving starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson in favor of rookie Tyrice Knight, paid off.
After allowing a season-high 228 rushing yards versus San Francisco in Week 6, the Seahawks held the Niners’ running backs to 92 yards rushing on 21 carries. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy also logged a season-low 159 yards passing against Seattle's coverage.
Seattle stayed within striking distance at halftime, trailing just 7-6. It was a much more manageable deficit than the Seahawks’ Week 6 situation, which saw them down 16-3 after two quarters.
The Seahawks’ defense was the difference, pressuring San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy and finally taking him to the turf in the second quarter for the first time this season. Purdy finished the first half 11-of-15 passing for 81 yards and an interception (21 of 28, 159 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT in the game).
The pick was hauled in by nose tackle Johnathan Hankins, who nabbed the first interception of his 162-game career off a pass breakup by cornerback Devon Witherspoon.
But Purdy still evaded the Seattle pass rush more often than he succumbed to its heat. The Niners quarterback made them pay on a 10-yard touchdown scramble late in the first quarter — the longest scoring rush of Purdy’s three-year career.
Offensively, the Seahawks continued their pre-bye week trend: Two steps forward, one step back. Sacks of Smith, a poor snap and an inconsistent rushing attack hampered promising drives, leading to just two field goals for Seattle.
Seattle finished the first half with 104 total yards. They had a golden opportunity to capitalize on Hankins’ interception midway through the second quarter, but the offense went backward nine yards in three plays.
The first drive of the second half for the Seahawks offense was emblematic of the unit’s issues all season: A short first-down run and second-down incompletion necessitated a long third-down conversion which, with Smith trying to do too much, led to an unforced interception on their own side of the field.
While targeting wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a roll out to his left, Smith sailed the pass and it went right to Niners cornerback Isaac Yiadom, who returned it to Seattle’s 27-yard line.
But after holding the Niners to a field goal via stout defense, the offense found a groove. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb kept faith in Smith’s arm and Seattle drove 70 yards via 11 plays to score its first touchdown.
Smith finished the drive 5-of-6 passing for 63 yards, and running back Kenneth Walker III capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run — his first score since Week 7 versus the Atlanta Falcons. Seattle took a 13-10 advantage late in the third quarter.
Niners All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa left the game in the second half with a hip/oblique injury, mitigating some of the pressure on Smith the rest of the game and on Seattle's first touchdown drive.
San Francisco responded with another impressive drive. Purdy targeted Jauan Jennings four times and completed three of them, including a 13-yard catch-and-truck play on third down inside the Seahawks’ red zone.
Jennings carried four defenders across the first down marker, and he caught a short touchdown reception two plays later to give the Niners a 17-13 lead. By far San Francisco's top playmaker on the day, Jennings finished with 10 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Seattle’s next drive brought a regression to its previous trend. After working 33 yards downfield, the Seahawks had two plays to pick up one yard at the Niners’ 37-yard line. Smith sneaked it on third down and was stopped. Running back Zach Charbonnet was handed the ball on a full back dive and couldn’t pick it up on fourth down — shades of the team’s mistakes during their overtime possession that led to their loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.
San Francisco got the ball back with just under four minutes remaining in the game, leading by four points. The Seahawks forced the Niners into their third punt of the day to get one more chance to go down and win the game.
Smith completed four passes to Smith-Njigba — finishing with 10 catches and 110 yards receiving on the day — on the final drive and had two long scrambles, including the game-winner. In a tug-of-war game that had too often landed in the Niners' favor in recent years, the Seahawks finally etched one in the win column.
Ending the drought
During San Francisco’s six-game win streak against the Seahawks over three seasons, the Niners have averaged 30.7 points per game. The last time the Niners scored under 20 points against Seattle was on Dec. 2, 2018, in a 43-16 loss to the Seahawks.
The Seahawks didn’t need to hang around in a shootout to snap their losing streak against their bitter NFC West rivals. It was a defensive battle, reminiscent of the games Seattle was winning when it went 17-4 against San Francisco from 2012–21.
Smith, of course, scored the game-winning touchdown, but the positive differences in the Seahawks' defense were the catalyst to keeping the game within reach for the offense.
Smith-Njigba breaking out
In crucial, got-to-have-it moments, Smith-Njigba is emerging as Smith’s favorite target. After his four catches on the Seahawks’ game-winning drive, he went over 100 yards receiving for the second straight week and third time this season.
Smith-Njigba didn’t surpass triple-digit receiving yards once as a rookie last season. He now has 17 catches for 390 yards and two touchdowns over Seattle’s last two games — even with DK Metcalf back on the field this week.
Up next
The Seahawks return home for a game against the division-leading Cardinals (6-4, 2-0 NFC West). Seattle is 3-1 on the road this season and 2-4 at home, including four straight losses in front of the crowd at Lumen Field.
Arizona will be coming off a bye, having beaten the New York Jets 31-6 in their last game in Week 10. The Cardinals have already beaten the Niners and Rams this season.