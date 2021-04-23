Analysis: 4 Draft Hopefuls Seahawks Could Target on Day 3 For Competition at SAM Linebacker

Free agency is a little over five weeks old and veteran linebacker K.J. Wright remains unsigned, despite coming off two of the best seasons of his 10-year career. Entering his age 32 season this fall, he may have to call someplace other than Seattle home for the first time since college.

But the longer this process goes, the likelier it feels he'll ultimately return to the Pacific Northwest. He's had interest from the Cowboys and presumably a handful of other teams, but no one has inked him to a deal thus far. At this point, that likely won't change until after next week's draft when free agent signings no longer count against the compensatory pick formula.

That could mean a busier market for Wright once that happens, thus potentially decreasing the Seahawks' chances of retaining their future Ring of Honor member. However, they may be the ones to shut the door on a reunion first if they opt to select a linebacker for the fifth time in their last four drafts.

Potentially looking to add a young piece to develop and compete for snaps at strong-side (SAM) linebacker with Cody Barton and possibly Darrell Taylor, the Seahawks should have a few options to mull over even with their league-worst three picks. This isn't necessarily a stellar class of linebackers, but there are a number of draft hopefuls I'm really intrigued by who should be available in the late rounds. Assuming general manager John Schneider will work his usual magic to beef up his arsenal of selections throughout the event, day three will likely be every bit as busy as Seattle is accustomed to.

Let's go over four linebackers who've played SAM in college or should have the ability to make the transition in Seattle's scheme, all of whom are expected to be available in the latter third of the draft next Saturday.

Nick Niemann, Iowa

Niemann is very athletic, most recently exhibited by the eye-catching 4.51 40-yard dash time and 6.67 three cone he posted at his pro day. He's still raw, like every prospect at this point in the draft, but he proved effective in increased opportunities last year in the heart of Iowa's defense with 77 tackles - two for a loss - and a fumble recovery. Standing at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Niemann is built well to stop the run with good size and strength to complement his quickness. He'll need to work on his coverage skills, but he should be a really solid fit at SAM in the NFL.

Justin Hilliard, Ohio State

While he was in more of a supporting role in Ohio State's linebacking corps, Hilliard came on strong towards the end of the year and helped the school reach the National Championship game with some big plays. Posting eight tackles in each of the Buckeyes' two playoff games, he plays with a high motor and wraps up effectively. Injuries have plagued him, including a torn Achilles suffered in 2019, but he's recovered nicely and should be able to etch himself out a role in the NFL if he stays healthy. Although I have my doubts about his ability to transition to a starting linebacker job given the injury history and what that's possibly taken off his quickness, he could be a solid special teams contributor right out of the gate.

Derrick Barnes, Purdue

Barnes is undersized from a height standpoint, but he plays big and brings the thump. Lining up all over the field for Purdue's defense, he registered 226 tackles and 10.5 sacks in four years. This includes some work out of a three-point stance as a 5-tech defensive end, though he'll thrive the most in an outside linebacker role with pass rush upside. He's a grinder with great sideline-to-sideline speed, good feel for zone coverage, and a knack for making plays. Playing with a great deal of intensity and heart, he seems like someone head coach Pete Carroll and company will gravitate toward.

Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M

He'll need to add a few pounds to his shorter frame, but you'll be hard-pressed to find a linebacker this late in the draft who gets after it harder than Johnson. Coming off an excellent 2020, which featured 8.5 tackles for loss of his 86 in total, he was surprisingly at his best making plays in the trenches in college. Running a 4.57 40-yard dash time at his pro day, he'll need to translate that speed to his play on the field better. But it's hard not to like him and what he could potentially bring to the table, at the very least as a special teamer.