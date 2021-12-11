Analysis: Rashaad Penny Shines in Pass Protection vs. 49ers

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny brought a new part of his game to Seattle's offense on Sunday: his pass protection. With Penny afforded numerous chances, could the end of the 2021 season be his moment? Matty F. Brown analyzes the situation.

Rashaad Penny appeared to have exhausted his chances in Seattle. The Seahawks tellingly declined the 2018 first-round pick’s fifth-year option, with multiple injuries hampering his professional resume. This was followed up by the 25-year old Penny disappointing in 2021 preseason action, where he was outplayed by the low-cost addition of Alex Collins and even the undrafted free agent Josh Johnson.

The final nail appeared to arrive in Week 11 of the 2021 season. Penny, hyped up for a big role in the offense with Chris Carson out for the season and Collins banged up, injured his hamstring on his first carry. He finished the game with two carries in all and then missed Week 12 action.

Yet, Penny’s talent has always been obvious. On the carry where he got hurt, he one-cut through the hole for an 18-yard rush.

It’s easy to see why Penny has been afforded so many shots at redemption and why the Seahawks arguably fell too in love with the player in the pre-draft process: he has tantalizing explosive playmaking ability in his game; and whenever Penny reaches the second level, a big play feels likely.

Heck, the Adrian Peterson signing felt as much about competitively reaching Penny as it did about signing a veteran thumper.

“He is important to us, we need him particularly without Chris' factor in here,” Pete Carroll told reporters in his Monday press conference. “They are totally different style runners, but yet they both factor into the explosiveness of our game.”

The Seattle head coach was, of course, speaking after the Seahawks' 30-23 victory over the 49ers. In the win, Penny—finally—played well for the duration of the game.

“I think this is a start for him,” Carroll reflected. “I don’t really think that he has had a chance yet to start the season. This was the best opportunity that he’s had and I’m hoping that we can jump from here.”

Penny had a flashy play with the ball in his hands, getting creative on a screen to cut it back for 27 yards. Seattle’s screen game has largely been impotent and it was nice to see the design of this one hit quickly. The timing of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s call was ideal, with the screen gashing the 49ers’ fire zone nickel pressure from the field. While Penny could have taken the ball left, his vision and athletic gifts led to an explosive play down the right sideline.

There was, however, a more encouraging feature to Penny’s game: his pass protection. Not only was this excellent for the Seahawks’ present, it is highly promising for the future—especially the immediate Week 14 matchup with the Texans.

The usual passing down back, Travis Homer, will miss the game with calf and hamstring injuries. Homer’s high standard of pass pro must be replaced. Meanwhile, Peterson has been ruled out of action with a lower back injury. Beyond Penny, there is only Collins and DeeJay Dallas as alternatives—although fullback and special teams artist Nick Bellore may see an increased role.

Against the 49ers, Penny was tested three times blocking for quarterback Russell Wilson and excelled in each. While the reps arrived via under center formations—not the shotgun looks where Homer makes most of his offensive money—the skills Penny utilized should transfer.

The first example arrived with 1:32 left to play in the first quarter. On the 1st and 10, the Seahawks' offense looked to execute a play-action fake to the right, before hitting an over-pivot combo that featured Dee Eskridge running a second in-breaker late over the middle.

With the Seahawks sliding center Ethan Pocic to the right and aligning tight end Will Dissly there also, the 49ers sent a a third defender off the left side of the protection for two Seattle blockers. Thankfully, Penny showed excellent field of vision to abort his run action path, scanning wide to his left and seeing the 49ers' defense blitz nickelback K’Waun Williams off that side. The running back secured the edge.

The play ended in a sack because Nick Bosa was able to rip deep around the edge of right tackle Brandon Shell, likely tipped by the non-existent run fake—the result of Seattle’s call and Penny’s heads-up play. Shell was still able to push Bosa around the arc, though.

Bosa’s depth on the edge only became a problem when Wilson was unable to step up in the pocket. As Dissly helped left tackle Duane Brown with the interior movement of the defensive end, left guard Jake Curhan struggled one-on-one with the slant of his defensive tackle. Wilson’s movement up was met by the arms of San Francisco defensive tackle Arik Armstead.

The Seahawks looked to help their interior players with full slide pass protection. This tightened the help versus the interior movement. On this 1st and 10, Penny fulfilled his part of the protection deal. It would have been easy for the back to lose sight of Williams given the condensed trips formation to that side.

Wilson had the time and room to read the 49ers’ blitz coverage and move up in the pocket. He navigated the space, recognizing the off corner before firing to Tyler Lockett’s deep comeback route for 16 yards.

Just two plays later, Seattle got explosive again. Dee Eskridge’s 17-yard catch over the middle of the field with 9:27 left in the third quarter was only able to happen thanks to Penny’s willingness to put his body on the line in protection.

“That was a big play,” Carroll assessed on Monday. “Guys really recognized that when we watched the film today as a team.”

Safety Talanoa Hufanga was sprinting at the snap. Once more, the pressure arrived off Seattle’s left side and, once more, Penny prioritized pick-up over play-fake. While the Seahawks wouldn’t like Penny’s head getting involved in the play in an ideal world—instead turn more or hit with near shoulder—this was a split-second block that kept Wilson upright.

The rest of the Seahawks’ pass pro was more duo-like, with double team combination blocks presented. For the play-fake, it once more helped secure the interior of the pocket. The threat of Lockett's vertical created room for the condensed Eskridge following. Eskridge’s speed separated behind the linebackers, plus beneath and inside the out-leveraged cornerback.

This game may have been Penny seizing his last chance.

“It’s great to have him going, and I’m really hoping that he can have a solid week, come back, build one on another and see if we can get rolling here as we finish up the year,” Carroll said on Monday, clearly desiring a consistency and availability from Penny throughout the last quarter of 2021 football.

Penny led Seattle’s running backs in snaps, taking 29 reps. However, he was never able to hit in the run game. While he had the most scrimmage yards among the backs with 62 on 11 touches, the bulk of these arrived on his 27-yard screen catch.

Versus Houston and a largely middle field open defense, perhaps Penny can remind us of his ability in the run game. Maybe we will see another new development from the back. He’ll certainly get the chance.

“He’s going to play a lot this week, “ Carroll said.